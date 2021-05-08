New Brunswick reports another death, 8 new cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The province of New Brunswick reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as another death.

The deceased person was reportedly in their 90s and was a resident of Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls currently experiencing an outbreak. Four people have died at the home since last Sunday.

“Unfortunately, we have seen COVID-19 touch another New Brunswick family in the worst way,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in a release.

“We are saddened at this loss and on behalf of all New Brunswickers, I extend condolences to the family and friends of this individual.”

The new cases include two in Zone 1, the Moncton region, involving people under the age of 19. One case is travel-related and the other is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

There are two cases in Zone 2, the Saint John region. Both are individuals in their 30s and both are related to travel.

One case is a person in their 50s in Zone 3, the Fredericton region, and is under investigation.

And three new cases are in Zone 6, the Bathurst region, and they involve a person in their 20s, a person in their 50s, and a person over the age of 90. They are all close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

There are currently 141 active cases in New Brunswick. Ten patients are hospitalized, including two in intensive care. Three of the 10 patients are hospitalized outside the province.

Public Health conducted 1,459 tests on Friday.

Update on UNB outbreak

The province also provided an update on the outbreak of the B.1.167 variant, first detected in India, at a University of New Brunswick residence. It has been linked to at least 14 cases.

The release said residents who tested negative will be released from self-isolation Saturday night at 11:59 p.m.

“The remaining cases will continue to be supported and finish their self-isolation over the coming week,” the release said.

