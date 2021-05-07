Body found in rural Manitoba field, RCMP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Brandon RCMP are investigating a dead body discovered in a rural field in the RM of Souris-Glenwood.

Police said they were contacted by someone who found the body on their property, and it’s believed the body had been there for “some time”.

RCMP Major Crime Services, Forensic Identification Services, and the medical examiner are continuing to investigate and to identify the deceased.

1:43 Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon – Sep 4, 2020

Advertisement