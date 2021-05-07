Menu

Crime

Body found in rural Manitoba field, RCMP investigating

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 4:26 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Bayne Stanley / The Canadian Press

Brandon RCMP are investigating a dead body discovered in a rural field in the RM of Souris-Glenwood.

Police said they were contacted by someone who found the body on their property, and it’s believed the body had been there for “some time”.

Read more: Body found in Winnipeg’s Corydon-Osborne area

RCMP Major Crime Services, Forensic Identification Services, and the medical examiner are continuing to investigate and to identify the deceased.

