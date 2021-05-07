COVID-19: Tenants of Hamilton high-rise say narrative of ‘socialization’ amid pandemic ‘false’

Of the city, the tenants are requesting a mobile vaccine clinic at the building.

“I have an appointment with my doctor on Monday, which I have to find out if I’m even going to be able to go there,” said Pollack.

Several tenants shared stories of hardship amid the presser in Friday, including 51-year-old Serena Pollack, who says the says the outbreak has stalled physiotherapy appointments for a hurt shoulder.

As of Friday, the surge at the complex involves one death and infections among 65 residents and three staff members. The city said there were 28 active cases.

In their initial release on Tuesday, the city said “close contact between apartment residents” was the primary cause of the outbreak.

“These cases are spread across 17 different units on 10 separate floors,” the city said in its statement.

Paramedics have been conducting further tests on residents since Thursday.

The city has already said it will be looking into a number of additional measures for the building over the next week including capacity limits on the elevators and in shared laundry amenities.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Medallion Corporation, which manages Rebecca Towers, told Global News in an e-mail that COVID-19 issues at the complex are a matter for exclusively for public health.

“Conclusions about the current COVID-19 situation at 235 Rebecca are best left to public health officials, and as such, we intend to cooperate fully with these officials and will continue to follow their direct guidance and advice,” said Danny Roth of Brandon Communications.

Roth went on to say that work on the down elevator was “essential and couldn’t be avoided” and expects it to be concluded by end of May. He also said many of the tenants’ other claims were unfounded.

“Finally, any criticism of the cleanliness of the building, or, disparagement of our ongoing management efforts are without merit,” Roth said.