Hamilton paramedics join provincial pilot to offer more options for 911 palliative care calls

Hamilton paramedics revealed they’ve been a part of a year-long pilot project for about a month now that allows them to deliver 911 palliative patients alternative treatment options rather than a potentially unnecessary visit to a hospital emergency department.

Under previous guidelines, paramedics had been required to bring 911 palliative care patients to a hospital emergency department.

The new “treat and refer” model is set to give paramedics more options to provide treatment for palliative patients in-home, ultimately reducing strain on the hospital system amid the third wave of COVID-19.

“As Hamilton’s hospitals continue to face unprecedented capacity pressures during the third wave of the pandemic, this new model of care will enable our world-class paramedics in Hamilton to support our most vulnerable patients in the most appropriate setting,” Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the new initiative, patients can now receive care directly from a paramedic or at an appropriate community facility, if they so choose.

“Giving palliative care patients the choice to be treated by paramedics in the comfort of their home ultimately improves the quality of life for patients and their families,” said Michael Sanderson, chief of the Hamilton Paramedic Service.

The program launched on April 7 and is expected to be evaluated a year from that date.

There are now 33 municipalities across Ontario offering the service, according to the province.