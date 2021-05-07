14-year-old succumbs to injuries after collision in Trenton

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old boy has died following a collision in Trenton, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the incident, which happened Thursday at the intersection of King Street and Dufferin Avenue in Trenton.

The teen was on a scooter was struck by a vehicle, police say.

The teen from Quinte West was taken to hospital by paramedics in critical, life-threatening condition and was later pronounced dead.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) and Reconstruction teams investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

