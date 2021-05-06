Mother’s Day: Celebrating during the COVID-19 pandemic and beating burnout

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9, but celebrations might look a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is our first Mother’s Day after years of waiting for a Mother’s Day,” said new mom, Nell Corrigan. “We are really excited for it.”

But she said it isn’t exactly how she pictured the day going. Unable to see extended family, she has opted for a low-key day at home.

“It is definitely not how I imagined it so it will be bittersweet for sure,” she said. “The pandemic definitely makes things more difficult.”

Parenting book author Ann Douglas said many parents are feeling run down due to the pandemic, now more than ever.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think during the early months it was more about anxiety, back-to-school time was about making tough decisions and right now it is about burnout,” said Douglas. “(Parents are) feeling like they have been doing this an incredibly long time and they are sinking just because of the layers and layers of responsibilities.”

She said to recognize if you’re feeling this way, accept it and reach out for support.

“I think a big thing is just to be honest with how you’re feeling and not try to talk yourself out of those feelings. It makes total sense that you’re exhausted,” she said.

“Validating your emotions for yourself and looking for ways to stay connected to other people who can provide you with support and encouragement.”

Shelby Leonard-Watt owns women’s clothing, shoe and accessory store, S.O.S., in Peterborough, Ont. As a mother of three herself, she said it can be tough to juggle work, retail shutdowns, online school and the stress of the pandemic.

“It’s just trying to figure out how, what and when to make it all work and not to mention maybe taking time to care for ourselves in there as well,” said Leonard-Watt.

Story continues below advertisement

She said that sharing her story online has been helpful.

“We are all in the same boat and sometimes if you’re willing to share your story, even if it isn’t pretty and glossy, it might reach somebody else and they are like, ‘Ok, I’ve got this, too,'” she said.

Some of her gift ideas for Mother’s Day included mom mugs, wine glasses, comfy matching sets or even more simple ideas.

“Sleep,” she said. “Mimosas in bed, that’s all I want.”

3:28 Guilt-free Mother’s Day treats Guilt-free Mother’s Day treats