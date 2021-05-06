Menu

Health

COVID-19: 82 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 4:13 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 82 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Thursday, bringing the total local number up to 10,851, including 230 deaths.

Local public health also reported 77 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing the total up to 3,706 — 823 of which are active.

Read more: More groups eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Ontario

Twenty of the new cases are in Barrie, while 18 are in Bradford, 15 are in New Tecumseth, six are in Innisfil and six are in Ramara.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Severn, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Thirty-five of Thursday’s cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while nine are community-acquired, two are outbreak-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Meanwhile, 33.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 10,851 coronavirus cases, 83 per cent — or 9,007 — have recovered, while 37 people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 3,424 new COVID-19 cases bringing the provincial total up to 483,057, including 8,213 deaths.

