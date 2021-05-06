Proposed location identified for Barrie, Ont., supervised consumption site

Send this page to someone via email

After a lengthy community consultation process, a proposed location has been identified for a supervised consumption site in Barrie, Ont.

The proposed location at 19 Innisfil St. — also known as 80 Bradford St., Unit 940 — is built off information acquired through an online survey, discussions with key stakeholders and virtual neighbourhood consultation sessions.

A number of factors were included when making the decision for the proposed site, including provincial and federal guidelines, best practices for locating the site for accessibility, proximity to certain locations like parks or schools and community feedback.

“Community consultations have been a critical part of the (supervised consumption site) application, ensuring that a wide range of community members have the opportunity to express their needs, thoughts and concerns so that the location can best meet the needs of people who use drugs, as well as those of the broader community,” Dr. Lisa Simon, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s associate medical officer of health, said in a statement.

Endorsement of the proposed location will be sought at a Barrie city council meeting on May 25.

If city council endorses the location, stakeholders will submit applications to the provincial and federal governments for funding and an exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.