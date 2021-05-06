Man, 44, dead after being struck by falling tree in Ingersoll, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford OPP say a man has died after being struck by part of a falling tree in Ingersoll, Ont.

Police say they received a report of a sudden death at a home on Merritt Street just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Emergency services responded and investigators determined that trees were being cleared on the property and one person was struck by part of a falling tree.

A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police have identified him as Brent Vankooten of Oxford County.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death, police say.

