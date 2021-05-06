Man, 44, dead after being struck by falling tree in Ingersoll, Ont.: OPP

Oxford OPP say a man has died after being struck by part of a falling tree in Ingersoll, Ont.
Police say they received a report of a sudden death at a home on Merritt Street just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Read more: Family accepts Holly Ellsworth-Clark’s death ‘most likely an accident’ after review of autopsy
Emergency services responded and investigators determined that trees were being cleared on the property and one person was struck by part of a falling tree.
Trending Stories
A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Police have identified him as Brent Vankooten of Oxford County.
A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death, police say.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments