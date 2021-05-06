Police looking for information on missing London teen in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

London police are searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Police say Connor Duncan, of London, was last seen on May 1 in the area of Commissioners Road and Boler Road.

Police say they received information indicating Duncan might be heading to the Montreal area. They later confirmed that Duncan has made his way to Montreal.

According to police, Duncan was wearing a black hooded winter coat, camouflage track pants, black hooded sweatshirt and white Nike Air Force Ones. He’s described as five feet two inches, 135 pounds, with dark brown, ear-length curly hair.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to police.