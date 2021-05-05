Menu

Blogs

Lynda Steele leaving 980 CKNW after six years

By Staff Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 6:49 pm
Lynda and Eric on the air at CKNW headquarters. View image in full screen
Lynda and Eric on the air at CKNW headquarters. Amir Ali / Twitter

980 CKNW radio host Lynda Steele is leaving the station after six years.

Steele has had an amazing career in broadcasting: 17 years as a 6 p.m. anchor of the #1 Global Edmonton newscast, an award-winning consumer reporter for Steele on Your Side, and a strong award-winning run in afternoons on CKNW.

In 2019, she was named the BC Association of Broadcasters’ “Broadcast Performer of the Year” and earned a lifetime achievement award from the Radio Television Digital News Association Canada.

“The past six years at CKNW have been the most exciting and challenging of my broadcast career,” Steele says. “I’m so proud of my little team and what we’ve been able to accomplish.

“There’s never a good time to say goodbye, but I have family obligations right now that are my new priority. A huge thank you to all the listeners who have become a part of The Lynda Steele Show community. I’ll be cheering on my team and the station from the sidelines!”

Read more: Lynda Steele: I own a condo in Vancouver and I’m a DINK

Her last day on the air will be May 28.

Larry Gifford, the national director of talk radio for Corus Radio, says he wants to thank Steele for “challenging the status quo and working to make her, her show and the station better at each turn.”

“Her voice and perspective on issues near and far has been important and needed in the conversation – and will be missed. She leaves having put her stamp on the evolution of CKNW.”

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
