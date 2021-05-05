Lynda Steele leaving 980 CKNW after six years

Send this page to someone via email

980 CKNW radio host Lynda Steele is leaving the station after six years.

Steele has had an amazing career in broadcasting: 17 years as a 6 p.m. anchor of the #1 Global Edmonton newscast, an award-winning consumer reporter for Steele on Your Side, and a strong award-winning run in afternoons on CKNW.

In 2019, she was named the BC Association of Broadcasters’ “Broadcast Performer of the Year” and earned a lifetime achievement award from the Radio Television Digital News Association Canada.

“The past six years at CKNW have been the most exciting and challenging of my broadcast career,” Steele says. “I’m so proud of my little team and what we’ve been able to accomplish.

“There’s never a good time to say goodbye, but I have family obligations right now that are my new priority. A huge thank you to all the listeners who have become a part of The Lynda Steele Show community. I’ll be cheering on my team and the station from the sidelines!”

"My career can wait. And my family cannot."@steeletalk tells listeners why she's decided to leave the CKNW airwaves at the end of May. We're going to miss you, Lynda! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z5qU9q3QJx — CKNW (@CKNW) May 5, 2021

Her last day on the air will be May 28.

Larry Gifford, the national director of talk radio for Corus Radio, says he wants to thank Steele for “challenging the status quo and working to make her, her show and the station better at each turn.”

“Her voice and perspective on issues near and far has been important and needed in the conversation – and will be missed. She leaves having put her stamp on the evolution of CKNW.”