Canada

Lethbridge woman reunited with cat that went missing after warning from neighbour

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 11:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Lost cat returned to southern Alberta owner: ‘I’m just glad somebody nice found him’' Lost cat returned to southern Alberta owner: ‘I’m just glad somebody nice found him’
WATCH ABOVE: Neville the cat is now home safe after turning up on the outskirts of Lethbridge. As Erik Bay reports, the cat disappeared one day after a neighbour complained about the animal.

One week to the day after her cat Neville went missing, Stephanie May was reunited with him.

Neville was found on the northern edge of Lethbridge — in the the Hardieville neighbourhood — by Marion Rupps, roughly six kilometres away from May’s downtown home.

“I’m just glad somebody nice found him,” May said after reuniting with her cat.

Rupps said she spotted the feline Monday night and after speaking to a co-worker who had heard about the missing cat online, discovered the cat was Neville.

“Of course Tuesday, when we got home, we couldn’t find him,” Rupps said. “Then I saw him across the street and shook some cat food for him.”

Read more: Lethbridge woman searching for cat after complaint letter

Neville went missing one day after May received a letter complaining about him from one of her neighbours.

The letter Stephanie May found in her mailbox, complaining about her cat, Neville. View image in full screen
The letter Stephanie May found in her mailbox, complaining about her cat, Neville. Courtesy: Stephanie May

“The gist of it said: if your cat is a problem, we’ll remove it from the neighbourhood,” May said.

Global News spoke to a neighbour who said she wrote the letter. She said the issue went no further and she did not take any action against Neville.

Read more: Lethbridge sees surge in abandoned, surrendered pets as adoption numbers rise

However, May believes Neville had help travelling to Hardieville.

“I think somebody brought him here,” she said. “It seems awfully suspicious.

The City of Lethbridge does permit cat-trapping if an animal is deemed a nuisance. Rupps said she often sees strange cats in the area and was lucky to hear Neville was missing.

“It’s nice to see a happy ending for it,” Rupps said.

