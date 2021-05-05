Lethbridge woman reunited with cat that went missing after warning from neighbour

Send this page to someone via email

One week to the day after her cat Neville went missing, Stephanie May was reunited with him.

Neville was found on the northern edge of Lethbridge — in the the Hardieville neighbourhood — by Marion Rupps, roughly six kilometres away from May’s downtown home.

“I’m just glad somebody nice found him,” May said after reuniting with her cat.

Rupps said she spotted the feline Monday night and after speaking to a co-worker who had heard about the missing cat online, discovered the cat was Neville.

“Of course Tuesday, when we got home, we couldn’t find him,” Rupps said. “Then I saw him across the street and shook some cat food for him.”

Neville went missing one day after May received a letter complaining about him from one of her neighbours.

View image in full screen The letter Stephanie May found in her mailbox, complaining about her cat, Neville. Courtesy: Stephanie May

“The gist of it said: if your cat is a problem, we’ll remove it from the neighbourhood,” May said.

Global News spoke to a neighbour who said she wrote the letter. She said the issue went no further and she did not take any action against Neville.

However, May believes Neville had help travelling to Hardieville.

“I think somebody brought him here,” she said. “It seems awfully suspicious.

“There’s no way he walked here by himself.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There's no way he walked here by himself."

The City of Lethbridge does permit cat-trapping if an animal is deemed a nuisance. Rupps said she often sees strange cats in the area and was lucky to hear Neville was missing.

“It’s nice to see a happy ending for it,” Rupps said.