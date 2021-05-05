‘Booze on the beach’ returning to Penticton for 2nd consecutive year

Send this page to someone via email

For a second year in a row, alcohol consumption will be allowed at select public places in Penticton.

On Wednesday, Penticton announced that a bylaw allowing outdoor drinking at designated zones along Okanagan Beach and in Okanagan Lake Park and Skaha Park was given the green light by city council.

The bylaw allowing what’s colloquially known as ‘booze on the beach’ will run May 1 to Oct. 15, from noon to 8 p.m.

“Similar to the kick-off year in 2020, Penticton city council has requested (city) staff provide a final report this fall providing a summary of observations collected over the summer,” the city said in a press release.

“The information provided will assist council in determining if the bylaw should be passed a third time in 2022.”

The city’s director of development services, Blake Laven, said, “feedback to the city has consistently indicated strong support for the bylaw overall and the information collected from staff and RCMP showed no notable pattern of irresponsible behaviour over the same period last year.”

