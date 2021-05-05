Menu

Canada

‘Booze on the beach’ returning to Penticton for 2nd consecutive year

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 4:11 pm
The bylaw allowing what’s colloquially known as ‘booze on the beach’ will run May 1 to October 15, from noon to 8 p.m. View image in full screen
The bylaw allowing what’s colloquially known as ‘booze on the beach’ will run May 1 to October 15, from noon to 8 p.m. Global News

For a second year in a row, alcohol consumption will be allowed at select public places in Penticton.

On Wednesday, Penticton announced that a bylaw allowing outdoor drinking at designated zones along Okanagan Beach and in Okanagan Lake Park and Skaha Park was given the green light by city council.

The bylaw allowing what’s colloquially known as ‘booze on the beach’ will run May 1 to Oct. 15, from noon to 8 p.m.

Read more: Penticton becomes only city in Okanagan to endorse public drinking on beaches, in parks

“Similar to the kick-off year in 2020, Penticton city council has requested (city) staff provide a final report this fall providing a summary of observations collected over the summer,” the city said in a press release.

Trending Stories

“The information provided will assist council in determining if the bylaw should be passed a third time in 2022.”

The city’s director of development services, Blake Laven, said, “feedback to the city has consistently indicated strong support for the bylaw overall and the information collected from staff and RCMP showed no notable pattern of irresponsible behaviour over the same period last year.”

Click to play video: 'Breweries for it, but IHA against booze on beach project in Penticton' Breweries for it, but IHA against booze on beach project in Penticton
Breweries for it, but IHA against booze on beach project in Penticton – Jul 6, 2020
