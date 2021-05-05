Kingston health unit says 34 COVID-19 cases connected to construction site outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health announced another large jump in COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 19 added to the region’s active case counts.

This comes a day after the health unit announced a major outbreak at a Kingston construction site, the All Seniors Care jobsite at the Midland Avenue and Princess Street intersection run by Pomerleau.

The outbreak was declared May 2, and has affected 34 people as of Wednesday. On Tuesday, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, made clear that the site was host to upwards of 900 workers over the last several weeks, many of whom were from out of region.

As of Wednesday, the health unit says seven of the 34 cases linked to the outbreak are from out-of-region. Although those seven are being counted on the health unit’s outbreak page, they are not affecting the region’s total case count.

Story continues below advertisement

Because the outbreak occurred in the Kingston region, KFL&A Public Health is taking the lead on contact tracing, even for those who live elsewhere in the province.

0:51 Queen’s University announces another COVID-19 outbreak at two residences Queen’s University announces another COVID-19 outbreak at two residences – Apr 26, 2021

Once the outbreak was declared, Pomerleau contacted the Ministry of Labour to investigate the incident. On Wednesday, the ministry said the investigation was closed, but did not offer any details about the outcome of the investigation.

Note that Moore said he believes the construction company followed all safety protocols, but the final say lies with the ministry.

With seven recoveries, the Kingston region now has 121 active cases of COVID-19.

(1) 19 new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA –

F 18-29 Close Contact (CC)

F 18-29, Under Investigation (UI)

2 F 30s CC

F 40s, CC

F 50s, UI

M under 10, CC

3 M 18-29, UI

M 18-29 CC

M 18-29 Outbreak-related (OB)

M 30s, OB

M 40s, CC

M 40s, UI

2 M 50s CC

M 50s OB

M 70s, UI… pic.twitter.com/S06fATFwDF — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) May 5, 2021

Advertisement