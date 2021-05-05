U.S. supports waiving intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines: USTR

Send this page to someone via email

The United States supports waiving intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday.

These extraordinary times and circumstances of call for extraordinary measures. The US supports the waiver of IP protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help end the pandemic and we’ll actively participate in @WTO negotiations to make that happen. pic.twitter.com/96ERlboZS8 — Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) May 5, 2021

“This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraodinary measures,” the statement posted to Twitter reads. “The administration strongly believes in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protectiosn for COVID-19 vaccines.”

Tai said the administration will “actively participate in text-based negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) needed to make that happen.”

