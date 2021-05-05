Menu

Crime

2 arrested after fentanyl seized in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 4:03 pm
The Cobourg Police Service says an investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl and the arrest of two men on Tuesday. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service says an investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl and the arrest of two men on Tuesday. File

Two Cobourg, Ont., men face drug-related charges following an investigation.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, in late April, officers and members of the Port Hope Police Service launched an investigation targeting illegal drug activity in Northumberland County.

Read more: Suspected opioid deaths in Peterborough area rise to 20 so far in 2021, health unit says

As part of the investigation, a search on Tuesday led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected fentanyl and the arrest of two men.

Jeremy King, 34, and Trevor McVety, 46, both of Cobourg, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Both accused were released on undertakings with future court dates in Cobourg, police said Wednesday.

No other details were provided on the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Suspected opioid deaths rise to 20 in Peterborough region: health unit' Suspected opioid deaths rise to 20 in Peterborough region: health unit
