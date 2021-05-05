2 arrested after fentanyl seized in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Cobourg, Ont., men face drug-related charges following an investigation.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, in late April, officers and members of the Port Hope Police Service launched an investigation targeting illegal drug activity in Northumberland County.

As part of the investigation, a search on Tuesday led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected fentanyl and the arrest of two men.

Jeremy King, 34, and Trevor McVety, 46, both of Cobourg, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Both accused were released on undertakings with future court dates in Cobourg, police said Wednesday.

No other details were provided on the investigation.

