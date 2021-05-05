Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Montreal archdiocese names independent ombudswoman to investigate abuse complaints

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2021 2:51 pm
The Chancery of the Archdiocese is seen Monday, February 15, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
The Chancery of the Archdiocese is seen Monday, February 15, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Montreal archdiocese has named its first independent ombudswoman to handle complaints regarding abuse and other inappropriate behaviour connected to the church.

Montreal lawyer Marie Christine Kirouack has been named to the newly created post, which is one of the key recommendations in a report tabled last November on improving accountability in the diocese.

Kirouack, who is not affiliated with the church, is mandated to receive all allegations of abuse and other inappropriate behaviour and to ensure those complaints are followed up.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Montreal’s archdiocese missed red flags in handling of priest’s abuse, review finds

Complaints will be referred to a new advisory committee composed of five lay members — four experts in various fields and one survivor of abuse — who will determine next steps.

Story continues below advertisement

Last November, former Superior Court justice Pepita G. Capriolo issued a report harshly criticizing how the archdiocese handled the case of ex-priest Brian Boucher, sentenced to eight years in prison in 2019 for sexually assaulting two minors.

Archbishop Christian Lepine told reporters today more than half of the report’s 31 recommendations have been implemented, adding that the rest are expected to be put into force by the end of 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Religion tagcatholicism tagBrian Boucher tagMontreal Archdiocese tagMarie Christine Kirouack tagMontreal archdiocese ombudswoman tagMontreal Catholicism tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers