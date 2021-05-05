Penticton RCMP investing report of man firing pellet gun along Channel Parkway

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Penticton say they’re investigating a report of a man possibly shooting a pellet gun at another person on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the alleged incident happened along the Channel Parkway, near Riverside Drive just before 8 a.m., with the witness was walking along one side of the channel, and a man walking on the opposite side.

The witness overheard a sound like an air gun being discharged, with something striking the water near her.

Read more: Niagara Falls teens charged in assault with pellet gun at city park

“A gun wasn’t seen, but the witness believed it likely was what was being discharged in her direction,” said Const. James Grandy.

“Officers converged into the area, conducting extensive patrols, including on foot. The suspect wasn’t able to be located at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as being 40 to 50 years old, with bushy long, blonde hair, with police adding he may be associated with a black, highly glossed camper van.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:20 Florida iguana hunter mistakes pool boy for iguana, shoots him Florida iguana hunter mistakes pool boy for iguana, shoots him – Jul 8, 2019