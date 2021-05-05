Canada’s military deployed to Lac Seul First Nation amid growing COVID-19 outbreak: Blair

Send this page to someone via email

Rangers from the Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help a First Nation community in Dryden, Ont., several days after the community declared a state of emergency over rapidly rising COVID-19 cases.

Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair tweeted Wednesday the federal government had approved Ontario’s request for assistance for the Lac Seul First Nation community on Wednesday. Rangers will be stationed in Dryden until May 18.

We will do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to support Canadians in the fight against #COVID19 🇨🇦 We have approved a request for assistance from @ONGov for the Lac Seul First Nation. @CanadianForces Rangers will deploy to assist the community until May 18, 2021. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) May 5, 2021

“We will do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to support Canadians in the fight against #COVID19,” the tweet read.

Lac Seul First Nation made the announcement on May 1. Health officials had detected three new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the community’s total to 16.

