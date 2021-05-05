Menu

Canada

Canada’s military deployed to Lac Seul First Nation amid growing COVID-19 outbreak: Blair

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 11:49 am
A welcome sign for the Lac Seul First Nation west of Sioux Lookout, Ont., is seen on April 24, 2018. View image in full screen
A welcome sign for the Lac Seul First Nation west of Sioux Lookout, Ont., is seen on April 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

Rangers from the Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help a First Nation community in Dryden, Ont., several days after the community declared a state of emergency over rapidly rising COVID-19 cases.

Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair tweeted Wednesday the federal government had approved Ontario’s request for assistance for the Lac Seul First Nation community on Wednesday. Rangers will be stationed in Dryden until May 18.

“We will do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to support Canadians in the fight against #COVID19,” the tweet read.

Trending Stories

Lac Seul First Nation made the announcement on May 1. Health officials had detected three new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the community’s total to 16.

More to come. 

