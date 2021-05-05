Fourth suspect arrested in connection with central Hamilton murder: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police have charged a fourth person in connection with the beating death of a man at a central Hamilton apartment in February.

Investigators say the suspect was arrested at his central Hamilton home on Tuesday and is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

Three other people are also facing charges in connection with a “vicious attack” at 646 Main St. E. near Burris Street on Feb. 10.

Detectives say Tommy Hoang, 30, was beaten by a number of occupants with weapons after being lured into the residence.

It’s believed two of the attackers then drove Hoang’s car to his home after the assault and stole a quantity of cash and valuables during a break-in.

The latest to be arrested, 38-year-old Daniel Holland, is said to have misled police during his first interview, according to detectives.

Investigators say evidence contradicted the accused’s story and that he did in fact participate the incident.

Hoang died in hospital on Feb. 27, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of 2021.