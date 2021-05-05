Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Fourth suspect arrested in connection with central Hamilton murder: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 11:13 am
Police say they have made another arrest in an incident that led to the death of a Hamilton man in February. View image in full screen
Police say they have made another arrest in an incident that led to the death of a Hamilton man in February. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton Police have charged a fourth person in connection with the beating death of a man at a central Hamilton apartment in February.

Investigators say the suspect was arrested at his central Hamilton home on Tuesday and is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

Three other people are also facing charges in connection with a “vicious attack” at 646 Main St. E. near Burris Street on Feb. 10.

Read more: 2 people accused of attempted murder in central Hamilton stabbing: police

Detectives say Tommy Hoang, 30, was beaten by a number of occupants with weapons after being lured into the residence.

It’s believed two of the attackers then drove Hoang’s car to his home after the assault and stole a quantity of cash and valuables during a break-in.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The latest to be arrested, 38-year-old Daniel Holland, is said to have misled police during his first interview, according to detectives.

Read more: Man, 30, dies in hospital after being ‘viciously attacked’ in Hamilton: police

Investigators say evidence contradicted the accused’s story and that he did in fact participate the incident.

Hoang died in hospital on Feb. 27, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of 2021.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate homicide in downtown Hamilton' Police investigate homicide in downtown Hamilton
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagHamilton stabbing tagmain street east tagbeating death tagstabbing in Hamilton tagburris street tagjason long tagmadeline peternel tagrobyn John cove tagtommy hoang tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers