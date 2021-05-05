Federal government provides $2.5M for 700 youth jobs in Peterborough-Kawartha

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government says its latest funding of more than $2.5 million will create more than 700 youth jobs in the riding of Peterborough-Kawartha.

On Wednesday morning, riding Liberal MP Maryam Monsef announced the $2,503,845 in funding through the Canada Summer Jobs program, which aims to create 711 jobs for youth between the ages of 15 to 30 in her riding.

Monsef says the funding is more than double the annual support offered and therefore, double the jobs created.

“Creating opportunities for young people to earn money, grow professionally and succeed in the workforce has always been a hallmark of the Government of Canada’s Youth Employment and Skills Strategy,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Young Canadians today face unparalleled challenges finding good-quality jobs that they are passionate about. The Canada Summer Jobs program provides a pathway for youth who want to help in our community, get involved, and get valuable real-world work experience while also providing financial support to businesses during these difficult times.”

Also new this year are more flexible terms for employers in the region such as job positions that can be part-time (fewer than 30 hours per week) and extend beyond the traditional summer months to Feb. 26, 2022.

Another benefit, Monsef notes, is the maximum wage subsidy for employees will be 75 per cent instead of the usual 50 per cent, with charities and not-for-profits receiving a 100 per cent subsidy. The change is to assist employers and groups impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Canada Summer Jobs is an initiative of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, which aims to provide “flexible and holistic services” to help young Canadians develop skills and gain paid work experience to assist transition into the labour market.

Monsef says since 2016, the program has supported more than 2,200 youth summer jobs in her riding with approved funding to more than 125 local employers annually.

The 2021 federal budget is proposing to fund $721 million over the next two years

“Young Canadians today face unparalleled challenges finding good-quality jobs that they are passionate about. The Canada Summer Jobs program provides a pathway for youth who want to help in our community, get involved, and get valuable real-world work experience while also providing financial support to businesses during these difficult times.”

Story continues below advertisement

Youth who are interested in available employment opportunities are encouraged to check Canada’s Job Bank website regularly for available employment opportunities.