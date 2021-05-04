Menu

Crime

Suspect in Portage la Prairie homicide charged with obstruction of justice

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2021 6:14 pm
File: RCMP badge.
File: RCMP badge. File / Global News

Manitoba RCMP say a woman charged with murder in the death of a Manitoba woman reported missing last summer is facing new charges.

The body of 36-year-old Tamara Benoit was discovered last September near near Cottonwood Drive in the Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie on Sept. 3, 2020. She was reported missing to police in Winnipeg in July and was last seen alive in the Portage la Prairie area in May.

Read more: Man charged in Tamara Benoit homicide, further arrests expected: Manitoba RCMP

Tova Jeanine Peters, 36, was charged in early January with second-degree murder in connection with Benoit’s death. Ryan Peters, 37, from Long Plain First Nation, had also previously been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case.

A third suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested in March and is facing the same charge.

Police said Tuesday Tova Jeanine Peters has also been charged with obstruction of justice and breach of a court order after she allegedly attempted to contact a witness in the investigation.

Benoit’s mother, Sheila Norman, has previously told Global News her daughter and the man first charged in her killing had been in a relationship for more than eight years and the accused is the father of three of her children.

Read more: RCMP arrest teenage suspect in Tamara Benoit homicide investigation

RCMP have described Benoit as a much-loved mother who was researching her Metis background and history before she died.

— With files from Shane Gibson

Click to play video: 'Man charged in Tamara Benoit homicide, further arrests expected: Manitoba RCMP' Man charged in Tamara Benoit homicide, further arrests expected: Manitoba RCMP
Man charged in Tamara Benoit homicide, further arrests expected: Manitoba RCMP – Jan 7, 2021
