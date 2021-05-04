Do you recognize this urn? Winnipeg police searching for receptacle’s owner

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public in an attempt to find the owner of a sealed urn that was donated to a local thrift store on the weekend.

Police said the item, a wooden box with gold handles and silver and black cross on top, may have been inadvertently dropped off at the thrift store, or even brought to the business by someone other than its owner.

Have any information regarding the owner of this sealed urn? It was turned into a Winnipeg thrift store over the weekend. We believe the urn may have been inadvertently dropped off or brought to the business by someone other than the owner. Media release: https://t.co/RZhP1uIHRH pic.twitter.com/3L3cc2zbEQ — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 4, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The urn, according to police, appears to have been deliberately sealed, and they’re hoping to find the owner without damaging it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Evidence Control Unit at 204-986-6280.

4:37 Global Give Back: Bits & Bops Global Give Back: Bits & Bops – Apr 27, 2021