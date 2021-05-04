Menu

Do you recognize this urn? Winnipeg police searching for receptacle’s owner

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 5:03 pm
Winnipeg police want to return this urn to its owner. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police want to return this urn to its owner. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public in an attempt to find the owner of a sealed urn that was donated to a local thrift store on the weekend.

Police said the item, a wooden box with gold handles and silver and black cross on top, may have been inadvertently dropped off at the thrift store, or even brought to the business by someone other than its owner.

Read more: Lost and found? Manitoba RCMP find lost bag full of cocaine, invite owner to come get it

Story continues below advertisement

The urn, according to police, appears to have been deliberately sealed, and they’re hoping to find the owner without damaging it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Evidence Control Unit at 204-986-6280.

