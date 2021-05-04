Another 1,500 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 108,657 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Tuesday morning.

This is an increase of 1,534 doses over what was reported the previous day.

Public health reports that 101,898 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 39.9 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Just over 6,700 people are considered fully vaccinated.

Anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, nine new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Guelph on Tuesday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,035.

Active cases have fallen by 21 from the previous day to 177 with another 30 people recovering from the virus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,821 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

In Wellington County, just two new cases are being reported on Tuesday as its case count reaches 1,443.

The number of active cases in the county has fallen by seven from the previous day to 102, with another eight people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,305.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll increased by one to 36. It’s the county’s first death attributed to the disease since March 19.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate increased from 96.8 to 98.4 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate fell to 5.8 per cent.

There are 26 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including 14 in intensive care.

