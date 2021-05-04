2 stolen vehicles recovered, man facing charges, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man known to police was arrested and is facing several charges, say Kelowna RCMP, after he was spotted driving an allegedly stolen truck.

According to police, Christopher Brazeau, 40, was seen last Wednesday by Kelowna RCMP operating a white 2002 Ford F350 pickup truck.

That truck, say police, had a licence plate that was reportedly stolen from the Kelowna area, while the truck was determined to have been reported stolen from Vernon.

Officers followed the Ford to the 1600 block of Dilworth Drive, at which point he was arrested without incident after exiting the truck.

“A search of the vehicle located a set of vehicle keys,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay, adding the keys led investigators to the successful recovery of a 2018 Toyota Tacoma that had been reported stolen from Kelowna earlier in the day.

Police say Brazeau remains in custody and has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, breach of probation, breach of undertaking and driving while prohibited.

With stolen keys having been recovered, Kelowna RCMP issued a public reminder to always secure your vehicle and to remove any belongings, including your keys, to prevent possible theft.

