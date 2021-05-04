Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 stolen vehicles recovered, man facing charges, say Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 2:14 pm
Police say a man known to them was arrested after being seen driving a reportedly stolen truck with reportedly stolen plates. View image in full screen
Police say a man known to them was arrested after being seen driving a reportedly stolen truck with reportedly stolen plates. Global News

A man known to police was arrested and is facing several charges, say Kelowna RCMP, after he was spotted driving an allegedly stolen truck.

According to police, Christopher Brazeau, 40, was seen last Wednesday by Kelowna RCMP operating a white 2002 Ford F350 pickup truck.

That truck, say police, had a licence plate that was reportedly stolen from the Kelowna area, while the truck was determined to have been reported stolen from Vernon.

Read more: Man in custody after woman unlawfully confined, prompting police standoff in Kelowna, B.C.

Officers followed the Ford to the 1600 block of Dilworth Drive, at which point he was arrested without incident after exiting the truck.

“A search of the vehicle located a set of vehicle keys,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay, adding the keys led investigators to the successful recovery of a 2018 Toyota Tacoma that had been reported stolen from Kelowna earlier in the day.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Brazeau remains in custody and has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, breach of probation, breach of undertaking and driving while prohibited.

With stolen keys having been recovered, Kelowna RCMP issued a public reminder to always secure your vehicle and to remove any belongings, including your keys, to prevent possible theft.

Click to play video: 'B.C. woman still forced to pay insurance for stolen truck' B.C. woman still forced to pay insurance for stolen truck
B.C. woman still forced to pay insurance for stolen truck – Jan 21, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagVernon tagcentral okanagan tagNorth Okanagan tagStolen Vehicle tagKelowna RCMP tagStolen Truck tagstolen vehicle recovered tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers