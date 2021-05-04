Menu

Crime

Toronto police laid 221 charges related to emergency orders over weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2021 8:19 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they laid just over 220 charges related to alleged breaches of the provincial emergency orders over the last weekend.

The force’s interim chief provided an update on the enforcement efforts in a tweet Monday night.

James Ramer says the charges include criminal ones, but gave no further details.

Read more: 8 from GTA charged following gathering at Muskoka cottage

Last Friday, police said they had laid 230 charges related to the pandemic rules in about a week.

They said enforcement is focusing largely on big indoor events held in short-term rentals as well as shuttered bars and restaurants.

Police said more gatherings are being reported in the downtown area, but officers are responding to calls across the city.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
