Kay, Blue Jays to face Irvin, Athletics

Toronto Blue Jays (14-13, second in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (18-12, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Anthony Kay (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (2-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -122, Blue Jays +105; over/under is 9 runs

The Athletics are 10-8 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 39 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Matt Olson leads them with seven homers.

The Blue Jays are 7-9 on the road. Toronto has hit 38 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with seven, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-4. Frankie Montas earned his third victory and Stephen Piscotty went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Steven Matz took his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with seven home runs and is slugging .607.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 20 RBIs and is batting .356.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored by five runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .259 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Chad Pinder: (knee).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Hyun Jin Ryu: (right glute), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (undisclosed), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Anthony Castro: (forearm), George Springer: (fatigue), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

