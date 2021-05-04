Menu

World

Metro train cars collapse from overpass in Mexico City onto road below

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 4, 2021 12:16 am
Metro train cars collapse from overpass in Mexico City onto road below
Global News

An overpass for Mexico City’s metro partially collapsed with train cars on it on Monday night, videos on Mexican television and social media showed, although it was not immediately clear if there were injuries or any fatalities.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter she was headed towards the scene of the accident.

One of the videos on Milenio TV shows the overpass collapsing on cars on a road below.

Trending Stories

Another video showed emergency medical crews and firefighters at the scene of the accident combing through wreckage looking for survivors.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Tom Hogue)

© 2021 Reuters


