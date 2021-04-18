Menu

World

At least 11 dead, 98 injured after passenger train derails in Egypt

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 18, 2021 6:10 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Train derails in Egypt, injuring nearly 100 people.

At least 11 people were killed and 98 injured on Sunday in a train accident in Egypt‘s Qalioubia province north of Cairo, the health ministry said in a statement.

The train was heading from Cairo to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura when four carriages derailed at 1:54 p.m. (1154 GMT), about 40 kms (25 miles) north of Cairo, Egyptian National Railways said in a short statement.

Read more: Close to 50 dead, dozens more injured and trapped after train derailment in Taiwan

The cause of the accident is being investigated, it added.

More than 50 ambulances took the injured to three hospitals in the province, the health ministry said.

Security forces stand guard as people gather at the site where a passenger train derailed in Egypt, Sunday, April 18, 2021. At least eight train wagons ran off the railway, the provincial governor’s office said in a statement. (AP Photo/Tarek Wagih) View image in full screen
Security forces stand guard as people gather at the site where a passenger train derailed in Egypt, Sunday, April 18, 2021. At least eight train wagons ran off the railway, the provincial governor’s office said in a statement. (AP Photo/Tarek Wagih). AP Photo/Tarek Wagih

The derailing is the latest of several recent railway crashes in Egypt. At least 20 people were killed and nearly 200 were injured in March when two trains collided near Tahta, about 440 kms (275 miles) south of Cairo.

Fifteen people were injured this month when two train carriages derailed near Minya al-Qamh city, about 70 kms north of Cairo.

Read more: 3 dead, 6 hurt after train derails in northeast Scotland

Egypt’s transportation minister Kamel El-Wazir, a former army general, has faced calls to resign from some Egyptians on social media. He has rejected these and vowed to keep working on developing the ageing rail network.

–Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; additional reporting by Nayera Abdallah

© 2021 Reuters
