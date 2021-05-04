COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 4

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

Toronto police laid 221 charges related to emergency orders over weekend

Toronto police say they laid just over 220 charges related to alleged breaches of the provincial emergency orders over the last weekend.

The force’s interim chief provided an update on the enforcement efforts in a tweet Monday night.

James Ramer says the charges include criminal ones, but gave no further details.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 2,791 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

931 were in Toronto

653 were in Peel Region

275 were in York Region

147 were in Durham Region

101 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 2,791 new COVID-19 cases, lowest increase since beginning of April

Ontario is reporting 2,791 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest increase since April 1. The provincial total now stands at 476,692.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,143 as 25 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 3,323 from the previous day. The government said 33,740 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, a total of 5,467,120 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 88,871 vaccines in the last day. There are 378,085 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 77,649 variant cases, which is up by 2,303 since the previous day, 309 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by eight, and 971 P.1 variant cases which is up by 51.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,760 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 50 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 60 active cases among long-term care residents and 175 active cases among staff — up by four and up by five, respectively, in the last day.

