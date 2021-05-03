Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Life sentence handed down in Hope, B.C., murder case

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 8:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Life sentence handed down in Hope, B.C. murder case' Life sentence handed down in Hope, B.C. murder case
WATCH: One of three accused in a 2017 death pleaded guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced Monday in a Kelowna courtroom.

One of three accused in a 2017 death was sentenced Monday in a Kelowna courtroom.

On Monday morning, Joshua Fleurant pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in relation to the April 2017 death of Michael Walter Bonin near Hope.

The 20-year-old’s body was found on a rural forest service road.

Read more: Criminal activity involved in Kelowna murder of former Lower Mainland man: RCMP

Fleurant was sentenced to life in prison, which is the automatic sentence when someone is found guilty of second-degree murder.

It’s then up to the justice to set the date of parole eligibility.

In this case both, Crown and defence jointly argued that Fleurant should not be eligible for parole for 20 years and the justice agreed.

Story continues below advertisement

Fleurant will also face firearms and weapons restrictions once he is released from custody and is required to provide a DNA sample.

He is one of three people charged in connection with Bonin’s death.

Read more: Guns seized from West Kelowna, B.C., home in connection with murder investigation

Police announced the arrests of Fleurant, Ryan Watt, and Jared Jorgenson in January 2018

Publication bans designed to ensure the other men accused in this case get a fair trial mean Global News can’t publish many of the details presented in court on Monday.

Jury selection for the Jorgenson trial is expected to start in mid-May, while the Watt trial is expected to get underway next January.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeKelownaMurderCourtSentencingHOPEOkanagan NewsMurder Guilty PleaJoshua FleurantMichael Bonin

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers