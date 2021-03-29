Criminal activity involved in Kelowna murder of former Lower Mainland man: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A year after a man was gunned down in front of a Kelowna home, RCMP are releasing new details about the case and the man’s identity to help make an arrest.

Amanpreet Bal, a 29-year-old man who had just moved to Kelowna from the Lower Mainland, was found shot dead in a car outside a home in the 300 block of Trumpeter Court.

“We believe this shooting was connected to ongoing criminal activity at that time, the details of which we are not releasing,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said on Monday.

Numerous gunshots were heard just before midnight on March 24, 2020 before Bal was found dead.

Since the incident, RCMP investigators working on the murder case have attended court in Kelowna to get a judge’s permission to detain items seized during the investigation, items that had been taken by warrant from three men.

Kelowna RCMP would not comment on how the three men are involved in the case.

In 2020, the RCMP serious crime unit took on investigating the shooting it said was a targeted event.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to investigators.

“If you witnessed this incident, have not yet spoken to police, or have any information about this homicide, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.”