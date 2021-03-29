Menu

Crime

Criminal activity involved in Kelowna murder of former Lower Mainland man: RCMP

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 2:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP investigate murder after neighbours hear gunshots' Kelowna RCMP investigate murder after neighbours hear gunshots
Police are investigating a murder on a quiet residential street in Kelowna’s Upper Mission neighbourhood that took place overnight – Mar 25, 2020

A year after a man was gunned down in front of a Kelowna home, RCMP are releasing new details about the case and the man’s identity to help make an arrest.

Amanpreet Bal, a 29-year-old man who had just moved to Kelowna from the Lower Mainland, was found shot dead in a car outside a home in the 300 block of Trumpeter Court.

“We believe this shooting was connected to ongoing criminal activity at that time, the details of which we are not releasing,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said on Monday.

Numerous gunshots were heard just before midnight on March 24, 2020 before Bal was found dead.

Read more: Calgary drug lab with capacity to produce 263K fentanyl pills shut down by police

Since the incident, RCMP investigators working on the murder case have attended court in Kelowna to get a judge’s permission to detain items seized during the investigation, items that had been taken by warrant from three men.

Kelowna RCMP would not comment on how the three men are involved in the case.

In 2020, the RCMP serious crime unit took on investigating the shooting it said was a targeted event.

Read more: Man who asked girls to get in vehicle ‘deeply regrets’ causing alarm, Kelowna RCMP say

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to investigators.

“If you witnessed this incident, have not yet spoken to police, or have any information about this homicide, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.”

