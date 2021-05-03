Menu

World

Bill, Melinda Gates announce split after 27-year marriage

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 4:52 pm
In this Feb. 1, 2019, photo, Bill Gates looks to his wife Melinda as they are interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. View image in full screen
In this Feb. 1, 2019, photo, Bill Gates looks to his wife Melinda as they are interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

American business giant and philanthropist Bill Gates says he and his wife, Melinda, are separating after 27 years together.

The couple announced the decision in a statement posted to Twitter Monday afternoon.

Read more: Total number of billionaires up 30% amid COVID-19 pandemic

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the statement read. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

The statement said the pair feels they “continue to share a belief in that mission,” and will continue their work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“But we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” the statement read.

The pair asked for “space and privacy” as they “begin to navigate this new life.”

-More to come…

