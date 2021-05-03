Menu

May 8 – Access Point of Care Diagnostics

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted May 3, 2021 4:39 pm
May 8 – Access Point of Care Diagnostics

New advancements in laboratory technology have made getting your lab test and results so simple, quick and convenient! Not just for COVID-19, there’s a growing list of rapid tests now available.

Learn more about the growing trend in rapid testing available at an ever increasing list of pharmacies near you. Offering near immediate results, allowing for faster discussions about results with your health care provider. Join Dr. Todd McMullen from Access Point of Care Diagnostics, this Saturday at 11:00am on Talk To The Experts!

