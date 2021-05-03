Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Port Hope, Ont., woman charged after throwing dirt into dog’s face: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 3:35 pm
Police in Port Hope charged a woman following an incident involving a neighbour's dog. View image in full screen
Police in Port Hope charged a woman following an incident involving a neighbour's dog. Port Hope Police Service

A Port Hope, Ont., woman faces charges following an incident involving her neighbour’s dog.

According to the Port Hope Police Service on Monday, the woman allegedly tossed dirt and “purposely” threw it into the face of a dog which was tied up outside.

The accused also allegedly yelled at the owner demanding the dog be removed from the area, according to a police release.

Read more: Lakefield man allegedly assaults spouse, chokes dog: Peterborough police

The investigation led to the arrest of Maria Toste who was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Trending Stories

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg later this month.

No other details were provided on the incident.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Woman arrested after throwing dog from balcony of Florida motel' Woman arrested after throwing dog from balcony of Florida motel
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DogsAnimal CrueltyPort HopePort Hope Police Serviceanimal sufferingdirt thrown in dog's facePort Hope dog

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers