Port Hope, Ont., woman charged after throwing dirt into dog’s face: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Port Hope, Ont., woman faces charges following an incident involving her neighbour’s dog.

According to the Port Hope Police Service on Monday, the woman allegedly tossed dirt and “purposely” threw it into the face of a dog which was tied up outside.

The accused also allegedly yelled at the owner demanding the dog be removed from the area, according to a police release.

The investigation led to the arrest of Maria Toste who was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg later this month.

No other details were provided on the incident.

Story continues below advertisement