Consumer

Assiniboine Park bookings ‘suddenly increasing’ following increased restrictions

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 8:47 am
A picnic site available to be booked at Assiniboine Park. View image in full screen
A picnic site available to be booked at Assiniboine Park. Matt Purchase / Global News

With tough restrictions in place on all indoor gatherings due to the novel coronavirus, Winnipeggers are flocking to parks across the city.

The 20 C weather along with new restrictions means bookings at Assiniboine Park are quickly becoming a hot commodity.

“When new public health restrictions were announced [last week], we did see a sudden increase in volume in terms of picnic site booking requests,” says Laura Cabak, the park’s communications manager.

Read more: Manitoba expands COVID-19 restrictions amid third wave

As of May 1, picnic sites at Assiniboine can be reserved in four-hour timeslots.

Vacant sites are still available for drop-in use.

The price tag of a site rings in at $50 and Cabak says they’re selling faster than any year in recent memory.

Laura Cabak, the communications manager at Assiniboine Park Conservancy. View image in full screen
Laura Cabak, the communications manager at Assiniboine Park Conservancy. Matt Purchase / Global News

“At present, we are pretty much booked right up for weekends through to the end of May,” she says.

“We do have a lot of availability during the week on weekdays and June is still fairly open at this point in time.”

After booking a site online, you’ll need to await a phone call from staff at the park to confirm your reservation.

Read more: Defiant Manitobans will still pay up for COVID-19 fines, province says

“Usually, that happens within about 48 hours, but right now due to the increased demand it might take a little bit longer, so we just ask for your patience,” she says.

“If you’re wanting a dedicated site, plan ahead and give yourself some time so that you might have that option.”

