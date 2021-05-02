Menu

Canada

Port of Montreal says resuming full operations to take several days, clients should expect delays

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2021 5:09 pm
Shipping containers are shown at the Port of Montreal, Sunday, April 25, 2021. A general strike at the port is set to begin on Monday. View image in full screen
Shipping containers are shown at the Port of Montreal, Sunday, April 25, 2021. A general strike at the port is set to begin on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Port of Montreal says resuming full operations will take several days — and clients waiting to import or export goods should expect delays.

This comes after the Senate passed legislation Friday forcing striking workers back on the job.

The port authority says the process established by the legislation will lead to establishing a new collective agreement between the parties, with no possibility of work stoppages.

About $275 million worth of goods moves through the Port of Montreal each day.

Michel Murray of the CUPE local union that represents the dockworkers calls the back-to-work legislation an attack on the workers’ constitutional right to strike.

He told reporters at a May Day protest in Montreal yesterday the union would take legal action and file complaints with the International Labour Organization.

A union spokeswoman confirmed that its members would be back on the job as of Sunday.

The 1,150 workers at the port have been without a contract since December 2018.

© 2021 The Canadian Press

