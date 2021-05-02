281 COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Sunday, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Two more Manitobans have died due to COVID-19, including a woman in her 30s from the Northern health region and a man in his 80s from the Southern health-Santé Sud health region.

The 80-year-old’s death is the second linked to Emerson Health Centre this weekend.

The new total number of deaths in the province stands at 978.

Health officials also announced 281 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Manitoba to 39,174. There are 2,540 active cases of the virus across the province.

Today’s cases include:

22 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

nine cases in the Northern health region

46 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

26 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

178 cases in the Winnipeg health region

As of Sunday morning, 105 people with active COVID-19 infections are in hospital, as well as 62 people who are no longer infectious, but still require care, for a total of 167 patients in hospital.

There are also 27 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) with active COVID-19 infections and 13 people who are no longer infectious, but still require care, totaling 40 ICU patients.

The five-day test positivity rates are 7.7 per cent provincially, and 8.4 per cent in Winnipeg after 3,188 lab tests were completed yesterday.