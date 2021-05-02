Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Metro Vancouver seasonal lawn watering restrictions now in effect

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 2, 2021 2:30 pm
Click to play video: 'GardenWorks: Dealing with European Chafer beetles' GardenWorks: Dealing with European Chafer beetles
The folks at GardenWorks share some tips on how to deal with pests on your lawn – Apr 10, 2021

Seasonal lawn watering restrictions are now in effect across Metro Vancouver.

Under the regulations, residents and businesses can water their lawns twice a week, on days determined by property address.

Even-numbered residential addresses can water Wednesdays and Saturdays between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., while odd-numbered addresses can water Thursdays and Sundays for the same time period.

Read more: New Vancouver water restrictions to allow watering 2 days a week instead of 3

Even-numbered commercial addresses can water Mondays between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., and Fridays 4 a.m. to 9 a.m., while odd-numbered assesses can water on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Trending Stories

People can water trees, shrubs and flowers with a sprinkler any day between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., or any time by hand or using drip irrigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Edible plants are exempt from the restrictions, which remain in effect until Oct. 15.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WaterMetro VancouverConservationWater ConservationLawn wateringlawn watering restrictionsmetro vancouver lawn wateringstage 1 restrictions

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers