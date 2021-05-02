Metro Vancouver seasonal lawn watering restrictions now in effect

Send this page to someone via email

Seasonal lawn watering restrictions are now in effect across Metro Vancouver.

Under the regulations, residents and businesses can water their lawns twice a week, on days determined by property address.

Even-numbered residential addresses can water Wednesdays and Saturdays between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., while odd-numbered addresses can water Thursdays and Sundays for the same time period.

Even-numbered commercial addresses can water Mondays between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., and Fridays 4 a.m. to 9 a.m., while odd-numbered assesses can water on Tuesdays and Fridays.

People can water trees, shrubs and flowers with a sprinkler any day between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., or any time by hand or using drip irrigation.

Edible plants are exempt from the restrictions, which remain in effect until Oct. 15.