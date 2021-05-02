Saskatoon garage fire caused by improper extinguishment of open air fire pit: fire department

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department is reminding residents to use more water when extinguishing open air fires after the improper extinguishment of a fire pit Sunday caused a garage to catch on fire.

“A smoldering fire or hot embers not fully soaked in water can re-ignite,” a press release from the department read.

The garage fire was spotted by the Saskatoon Police plane patrol around 3:11 a.m., who then notified the fire department.

Three engines, one aerial unit, one rescue engine and the battalion chief were dispatched to the 900 block of Temperance Street for the fire.

The fire investigation has concluded, with damage to the detached garage is estimated to be $40,000.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.