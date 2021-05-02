At least 600 Manitoba Hydro customers without power Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Hydro customers in Swan River, Man. are without power Sunday morning due to a pole fire in the area.

The outage is affecting approximately 600 residents.

Crews from Dauphin are assisting in the repair, but Manitoba Hydro said in a tweet there is no estimated time of restoration, and an extended outage is expected.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) is currently in a strike with Manitoba Hydro, which may impact electrical service requests.

Strike action over the weekend is ongoing at the Selkirk Thermal Generating Station (and Lab), Winnipeg Materials Management, Winnipeg Locate Services, Winnipeg Streetlights and Winnipeg service workers until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Customers in those areas may experience delays for services like electrical inspections, line locates and service connections.

IBEW-represented members are also in current withdraw of all standby and overtime services until May 7 at 7 a.m.

Manitoba Hydro customers could see delays in power outage restorations after normal working hours due to the withdrawal, however the hydro website insists immediate public safety calls will receive first priority.