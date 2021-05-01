Menu

Crime

36-year-old Edmonton man with a gun shot by police during confrontation at home

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2021 9:57 pm
36-year-old Edmonton man with a gun shot by police during confrontation at home - image View image in full screen
File: Emily Mertz/Global News

Police officers in Edmonton say they shot and injured a man during a confrontation following an armed standoff at a local home.

Police say they responded to a report of an intoxicated 36-year-old man with a gun who was threatening to harm himself at a home on the city’s north side early Saturday.

Police say a negotiator tried to get the man to surrender peacefully, noting he emerged from the home at one point with both a firearm and an “edged weapon” before going back inside.

Trending Stories

About three hours after they were called to the scene, police say the man came out of the home once more, resulting in a confrontation in which he was shot.

He remains in hospital in serious condition.

The province’s police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, has now taken over the investigation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
ASIRTAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamPolice WatchdogAlberta police watchdogArmed standoffEdmonton standoffAlberta Standoff

