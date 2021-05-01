Quebec reports 1,101 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths as hospitalizations decrease

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,101 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and seven more virus-related deaths.

Of the deaths, one was recorded in the last 24 hours. The others were retroactively added to the death toll — which now stands at 10,933.

Hospitalizations decreased by 14 to 578, and 159 people are in the ICU, a drop of five.

There were 62,406 vaccine doses administered on Friday and 1,227 were retroactively counted from before April 30, adding to a total of more than 3.1 million doses since the beginning of the vaccination rollout in the province in December.

Health officials say 36.3 per cent of Quebec’s population has now received a first dose.

The government has said all adults will be able to book an appointment by mid-May and Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted on Saturday that for a second day, 200,000 appointments were booked for those between 50 and 59 years of age.

Public health will open appointments to those 45 and older beginning Monday.

Quebec has reported more than 350,874 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 330,362 cases have recovered. The province has 9,579 active cases.

–with files from the Canadian Press