Health

Interior Health: COVID-19 vaccine shots available at more pharmacies across region

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 2:09 pm
Interior Health says B.C.’s age-based immunization program is accelerating across the region, as vaccine shots are available now at more pharmacies.

According to the health agency, people 30 years and older can receive their COVID-19 vaccine from select pharmacies in Castlegar, Cranbrook, Kamloops, Vernon, Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna and Penticton.

On April 9, 13 the B.C. Pharmacy Association listed 13 Okanagan pharmacies that could administer a patient’s first dose. Friday, April 30, Interior Health has 30 Okanagan pharmacies listed on its website.

A list of pharmacies where COVID-19 vaccine shots are available can be found on the B.C. Pharmacy Association website.

“Interior Health would like to remind everyone that COVID-19 activity is currently increasing across the region,” the health agency said on Friday.

“Vaccinated or not, it is crucial that everyone follows all public health orders and guidance to reduce COVID-19 transmission throughout the community.”

On its website, Interior Health is asking people over the age of 18 to register for their vaccine appointment.

“There can be a wait time between when you register and when you are invited to book your appointment,” said Interior Health. “Wait times vary depending on your age, vaccine supply, and where you live.

“Once you’re registered, you’ll get an email or text as soon as it’s your turn to book your appointment.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
