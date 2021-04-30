Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police looking for 2 women who sold someone else’s pickup truck to scrapyard

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 2:14 pm
Guelph police have arrested a 14-year-old in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a 14-year-old in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Police in Guelph, Ont., say they are looking for two women who allegedly sold a pickup truck that they did not own to a scrapyard.

They say officers were called to a business on Speedvale Avenue after someone reported that a vehicle had been stolen.

Read more: Stolen transport truck taken on a joyride around Guelph, police say

The owner of the vehicle had parked the truck at his workplace as he said it was in need of repairs.

Surveillance video captured a man with a flatbed truck loading it onto his truck before driving off with it on Monday.

Trending Stories

The driver met with the two women at the business, and once they exchanged the ownership for cash, he loaded it onto the tow truck, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say one of the suspects contacted a scrapyard and claimed they had a truck they were looking to scrap.

Read more: Catalytic converters stolen from 6 Guelph businesses, police say

They say the owner of a scrapyard purchased the truck for parts from two women who were unknown to him.

The pickup was dismantled for parts at the scrapyard, according to police.

They say they are still working to identify the women.

They are asking anyone with information to call Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Bakir Medencevic at 519-824-1212 ext. 7235, email him at bmedencevic@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous tip online.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph PoliceGuelph NewsGuelph crimespeedvale avenue guelphGuelph truck stolenGuelph women steal truck for scrapWoman criminals

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers