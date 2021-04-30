Guelph police looking for 2 women who sold someone else’s pickup truck to scrapyard

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Guelph, Ont., say they are looking for two women who allegedly sold a pickup truck that they did not own to a scrapyard.

They say officers were called to a business on Speedvale Avenue after someone reported that a vehicle had been stolen.

The owner of the vehicle had parked the truck at his workplace as he said it was in need of repairs.

Surveillance video captured a man with a flatbed truck loading it onto his truck before driving off with it on Monday.

The driver met with the two women at the business, and once they exchanged the ownership for cash, he loaded it onto the tow truck, police say.

Police say one of the suspects contacted a scrapyard and claimed they had a truck they were looking to scrap.

They say the owner of a scrapyard purchased the truck for parts from two women who were unknown to him.

The pickup was dismantled for parts at the scrapyard, according to police.

They say they are still working to identify the women.

They are asking anyone with information to call Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Bakir Medencevic at 519-824-1212 ext. 7235, email him at bmedencevic@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous tip online.