Mountaineers soccer star wins Mohawk College’s top athletic award

Despite not playing any games in the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mohawk College has handed out its highest athletics award.

Women’s soccer player Daniela Cardillo has been named the winner of the 2020-21 Dr. Sam Mitminger Award, which is given to an athlete in their graduating year who has achieved consistent academic and athletic excellence throughout the entirety of their career with the Mountaineers.

The graduate in police foundations and advanced police studies beat out women’s softball player Stephanie Godden and Carter Rudge of the cross-country team.

“I am extremely honoured and humbled to be receiving the Dr. Sam Mitminger Award,” said Cardillo. “Being a part of the Mohawk Athletics community has always been a privilege and I am thankful for the support of the athletics program, both throughout my soccer career as well as academically. I was definitely very surprised when I found out I was the winner, however once again, I’m extremely grateful Mohawk College has given me this opportunity.”

The five-foot-one midfielder from Oakville, Ont., joined Mohawk in 2017 and was named an OCAA First-Team All-Star and received CCAA Academic All-Canadian honours.

Cardillo guided the women’s indoor soccer team to an OCAA bronze medal in 2018-19 and was named an OCAA All-Academic for a second consecutive year.

“It’s sad my four years here at Mohawk have come to an end, however, memories such as going to the OCAA’s, winning an OCAA bronze medal, and having the opportunity to play with the most amazing girls are memories I will never forget. I’ve built relationships both in the classroom and with my teammates that I will cherish forever,” said Cardillo.

The Dr. Sam Mitminger Award is named after Mohawk College’s second president.

“I knew Mohawk College and the Hamilton community would always be a special milestone in my life. I will now begin a career in law enforcement with the Hamilton Police Service. My four years here at Mohawk has made me realize how important giving back to the Hamilton community is to me. I am excited to begin this next chapter in my life,” added Cardillo.

