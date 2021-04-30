39-year-old teacher charged with 2009 sexual exploitation of teen student: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 39-year-old teacher has been charged with sexual exploitation involving a 16-year-old in 2009, Peel police say.

Investigators said they received information in April that in June 2009, a teacher’s assistant in a Toronto-area high school allegedly sexually exploited a 16-year-old student.

On Wednesday, police arrested Jeffrey Gallo, of Mississauga, and charged him with sexual exploitation.

He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on July 5.

Police said Gallo currently works as an elementary school teacher in Mississauga with the Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or Crime Stopped anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Teacher Charged in Sexual Assault Investigation – https://t.co/NisnZBdL3c — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 30, 2021

Advertisement