Crime

39-year-old teacher charged with 2009 sexual exploitation of teen student: Peel police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 8:06 am
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 39-year-old teacher has been charged with sexual exploitation involving a 16-year-old in 2009, Peel police say.

Investigators said they received information in April that in June 2009, a teacher’s assistant in a Toronto-area high school allegedly sexually exploited a 16-year-old student.

On Wednesday, police arrested Jeffrey Gallo, of Mississauga, and charged him with sexual exploitation.

He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on July 5.

Police said Gallo currently works as an elementary school teacher in Mississauga with the Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or Crime Stopped anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

