Canada

CRA tax-filing portal hits issues day before deadline

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 9:26 pm
A view of a section of the Government of Canada web page for the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) as seen on a computer in Victoria, British Columbia on November 20, 2020. View image in full screen
A view of a section of the Government of Canada web page for the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) as seen on a computer in Victoria, British Columbia on November 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says its website was experiencing issues for up to two hours on Thursday evening, the day before the deadline to submit tax filings for many.

CRA spokesperson Jeremy Bellefeuille said that there was an update to the Canada.ca website on Thursday that resulted in links on CRA’s website being disabled, specifically for its Represent a Client and My Business Account services.

The issue is now fixed, Bellefeuille said.

Candace Nancke, a partner at accounting firm Loren Nancke, said the impact on the Represent a Client service, which allows authorized representatives online access to individuals and businesses’ tax information, affected her and many other accountants’ ability to file taxes.

“A lot of accountants are not happy,” she said. “Many taxpayers and accountants are reporting having to spend hours on the phone in a queue to speak to CRA.”

Bellefeuille said CRA will not be extending the April 30 deadline for filing taxes that applies to most Canadians.

