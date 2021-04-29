Menu

Comments

Crime

3 Spruce Grove men arrested after significant drug seizure in Edmonton area

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 3:54 pm
On April 10, 2021, Parkland RCMP searched four properties in what police are calling "one of the most significant drug seizures we've seen in Parkland.". View image in full screen
On April 10, 2021, Parkland RCMP searched four properties in what police are calling "one of the most significant drug seizures we've seen in Parkland.". Courtesy, RCMP

Three men have been arrested in what Parkland RCMP call one of the most significant drug seizures the area has ever seen.

On April 10, Parkland RCMP members executed four separate search warrants at homes in Edmonton and Spruce Gove, as well as two storage lockers in Stony Plain.

Read more: Six people charged, weapons seized in central Alberta drug bust: ALERT

The following items were seized by police:

  • 11 kg of cocaine
  • 2.5 kg of fentanyl
  • 8,700 Etizolam (sedative) capsules
  • 15 litres of liquid cocaine
  • 100 kg of buff (cutting agent)
  • $2,000 cash
Police also seized a firearm, drug paraphernalia and “items consistent with drug trafficking.”

“This is one of the most significant drug seizures we’ve seen in Parkland,” Insp. Mike Lokken, officer in charge of Parkland RCMP, said in a media release.

“This seizure will undoubtedly have a major impact on the organized crime and illicit drug trade in our area.”

Three men from Spruce Grove were arrested. Police said they are not able to provide a full list of charges they face due to forensic work that is still being conducted.

Read more: 3 people charged in Edmonton police in drug lab investigation

The men were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on June 9.

