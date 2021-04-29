3 Spruce Grove men arrested after significant drug seizure in Edmonton area

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been arrested in what Parkland RCMP call one of the most significant drug seizures the area has ever seen.

On April 10, Parkland RCMP members executed four separate search warrants at homes in Edmonton and Spruce Gove, as well as two storage lockers in Stony Plain.

The following items were seized by police:

11 kg of cocaine

2.5 kg of fentanyl

8,700 Etizolam (sedative) capsules

15 litres of liquid cocaine

100 kg of buff (cutting agent)

$2,000 cash

Police also seized a firearm, drug paraphernalia and “items consistent with drug trafficking.”

“This is one of the most significant drug seizures we’ve seen in Parkland,” Insp. Mike Lokken, officer in charge of Parkland RCMP, said in a media release.

“This seizure will undoubtedly have a major impact on the organized crime and illicit drug trade in our area.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This seizure will undoubtedly have a major impact on the organized crime and illicit drug trade in our area."

Three men from Spruce Grove were arrested. Police said they are not able to provide a full list of charges they face due to forensic work that is still being conducted.

The men were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on June 9.