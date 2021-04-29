SaskPower investing $7M into Regina’s downtown electrical system

Send this page to someone via email

SaskPower announced Thursday it is investing $7 million into Regina’s central business district electrical system to improve downtown reliability.

The company will be replacing underground cables, switches and duct banks throughout summer and into fall. Crews are also going to replace or remove other equipment at or near the end of its life.

“This work will help bolster the reliability of the electrical grid and help pave the way for the future throughout the city of Regina, especially to make sure our business customers and residents living downtown have the power they need,” said Shawn Schmidt, SaskPower’s distribution and customer vice president.

“This work will also help reduce the number of outages for several areas of Regina and will eventually help our crews locate and resolve outages faster in the future through smart technology.”

SaskPower said crews will limit the impact to residents and business during construction although there may be planned power outages and traffic disruptions at times.

Further information regarding the project can be found on the SaskPower website.

